Woman killed after man shoots at group during a fight in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 39-year-old man is accused of pulling up to a fight on a Kensington street, firing shots and later shooting a woman inside a home Friday afternoon, police said.

Philadelphia police said two teenage girls were fighting outside on the 3400 block of Tampa Street when a man pulled up in a white car and hopped out with a gun.

Authorities described the suspect as a 39-year-old man with a stocky build, and a long beard, wearing a red shirt and a dark-colored baseball hat.

A group of people then began to run from the area, and the man shot at them, chased them, and continued to shoot toward the 600 block of East Ontario Street.

Police then responded to the area of the 3400 block of Crystal Street for a report of a person with a gun at around 1:15 p.m.

Chopper 3 was over the scene in Kensington Friday.

According to police, a 59-year-old woman was sitting on the porch of a home on Crystal Street at the time of the shooting and went inside. The group running from the man with the gun also followed the woman into the house.

The man fired two shots into the home, hitting the 59-year-old woman as she was trying to go upstairs, authorities said. The bullet struck her back and went through her chest. She was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and died around 1:44 p.m., police said.

Investigators traced the vehicle the man hopped out of to a home on the 1300 block of Saint Vincent Street in Northeast Philadelphia, according to police.

Police said a barricade was declared at the home on Saint Vincent Street and later cleared. The owner of the car was taken to the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit for questioning, however, police said this wasn't the shooting suspect.

The owner of the car was later released pending further investigation, authorities said.