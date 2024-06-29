Philadelphia Zoo back to normal hours after water main break closure, and more news | Digital Brief The Philadelphia Zoo, the oldest in the United States, is back to normal hours on its anniversary weekend after closing early due to a water main break. Plus a vigil will be held for Michael Stewart, a 6-year-old boy who drowned on his first day of summer camp in South Jersey. Jan Carabeo has your latest morning headlines plus more on the NEXT Weather Alert in effect for the Philadelphia area from Meteorologist Tammie Souza.