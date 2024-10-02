Philadelphia named regional site for 2027 NCAA women's basketball tournament

What Caitlin Clark should expect in WNBA, according to Maddy Siegrist

What Caitlin Clark should expect in WNBA, according to Maddy Siegrist

What Caitlin Clark should expect in WNBA, according to Maddy Siegrist

March Madness is coming to Philadelphia in 2026 — and now also in 2027. Philadelphia will be one of the host cities for the 2027 regionals of the women's NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA said Wednesday that it will continue to hold two regionals for the women's tourney through at least 2028. Las Vegas will be the second host city for the 2027 tournament. Portland, Oregon, and Washington will be the sites for the 2028 Sweet 16.

"The selection of Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Portland, and Washington D.C. to host the 2027 and 2028 regional championships underscores the remarkable growth of the Division I Women's Basketball Championship," NCAA vice president of women's basketball Lynn Holzman said. "These cities, recognized as epicenters of the sport, have a proven track record of hosting successful events and possess the necessary infrastructure to support the expanding championship and its two-site regional format. We extend our gratitude to all the bid cities for their participation and look forward to building further momentum for women's basketball."

The NCAA switched to a two-region format in 2023.

This is the first time that Las Vegas will host the women's tournament since 1991 and Washington since 1997. Philadelphia will be hosting its first regional since 2011 and fifth overall. Portland hosted regional play last year.

The men's NCAA Tournament will have Kansas City, New York, San Antonio and Los Angeles host regionals in 2027. The next year, Raleigh, North Carolina, Detroit, Dallas and San Francisco will serve as hosts.

Dayton will continue to host the First Four through 2028.

With the preliminary rounds, the men's tournament will be held in 25 cities in 18 states across the country in 2027 and 2028.

Philly will also host multiple games of the first two rounds of the men's NCAA Tournament in 2026, a busy year for the city.