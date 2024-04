What Caitlin Clark should expect in WNBA, according to Maddy Siegrist Caitlin Clark was busy breaking records all season at Iowa, returning to the national championship game. Now, she'll take her talents to the WNBA after being drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever. Former Villanova star Maddy Siegrist joins Pat Gallen on this week's Gallen of Question to discuss her transition from college to the WNBA and what Clark can expect.