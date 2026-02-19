PGA Championship still needs volunteers for event at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania

The PGA Championship tees off in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, in about 80 days.

Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square will host golf's biggest stars in May, but to make it all run smoothly, the event needs a little help from thousands of volunteers.

About 3,200 volunteers will be on hand during the event.

"They truly help us in every facet of the championship. We could not do it without them and their support," said Jacob Wilson, the volunteer operations manager for the 2026 PGA Championship.

The team is looking for volunteers 23 years old and older.

The perks include a weeklong grounds credential, meals and $270 in pay.

"I think we're really looking for just anyone that wants to be involved," Wilson said. "Whether you have no golf experience, whether you're a golfer every day, whether you've volunteered for events before or not."

Volunteers are asked to commit to a minimum of three shifts of 4-5 hours each.

There are about 100 spots left, which Wilson expects to fill up quickly.

"[I] urge anybody that might be interested to go to our PGA Championship website, scroll down, find the little volunteer button, click that, it'll take you right to our volunteer website to be able to register to be a volunteer for the championship," Wilson said.

Volunteers can sign up on the PGA Championship volunteer website.