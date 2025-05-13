Pete Rose, former Phillies great, removed from MLB's permanently ineligible list

Former Philadelphia Phillies great and World Series champion Pete Rose was removed from MLB's permanently ineligible list Tuesday afternoon, making him eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred removed Rose, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and other deceased players from the list.

Rose, the MLB's all-time hits leader, died last September at the age of 83. He was banned from the MLB in 1989 for betting on games.

Rose spent the first part of his career with the Cincinnati Reds, where he won two World Series. But he came to Philly in 1979 and called Veterans Stadium home for five seasons until 1983, where he helped the franchise win its first World Series in 1980.

Rose slashed .291/.365/.361 with a .726 OPS and recorded 826 total hits in the five seasons with the Phillies. He went to the All-Star game in four of his five seasons in Philadelphia.

The Phillies said in a statement that they support Manfred's decision to remove Rose from the permanently ineligible list.

"As one of the greatest players in the history of the game, Pete made significant on-field contributions to the Phillies over his five seasons (1979-83) with the club, highlighted by our first World Series title in 1980," the Phillies said in a statement.

Rose's former teammate, former Phillies third baseman Mike Schmidt, said in a statement that Manfred's decision is a "great day for baseball."

"The ongoing question of whether Pete Rose should or shouldn't be in the Hall will be answered by a select panel in the next Classic Baseball Era Committee," Schmidt said. "Congratulations to Pete's family, his teammates, as well as his supporters who have waited many years for this opportunity for consideration."

This is a developing story and will be updated.