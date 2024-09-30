Pete Rose, MLB legend who was banned for gambling, dies at 83

Pete Rose, known as Major League Baseballs's hit king who was later banned for betting on games, has died, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner confirmed to CBS News. He was 83.

The Cincinnati Reds star, who also served as manager, racked up 4,256 hits, beating Ty Cobb's record. But his career would end in scandal, as the then-manager of the Reds accepted a lifetime ban from the sport for gambling.

Rose won the World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies and also played for the Montreal Expos before finishing his career with the Reds. But in 1989, he was deemed permanently ineligible — including for Baseball's Hall of Fame.

"I don't know if I'm going to live to see it," Rose told CBS News' Lee Cowan in a 2014 interview. "Someone, at some period of time, will feel it in their heart to give me a second chance. I might be six feet under, but that's what you have to live with."

