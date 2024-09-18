Young voters in Pennsylvania weigh in on Harris, Trump as Election Day approaches

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest CBS News polling shows a wide gap between likely voters in Pennsylvania under the age of 30 in who they would vote for this November.

According to the latest CBS News Poll, if the presidential election were held today, 59% of likely voters would vote for Vice President Kamala Harris compared to 41% for former President Donald Trump.

"We are the future," said DaJaun Wortham, a student at Community College of Philadelphia. "Young people are the future."

On Tuesday, Harris stopped by the Community College of Philadelphia to speak with young voters.

CBS News Philadelphia

"It really emphasizes the importance of student engagement," said Makayla Myers, of DNC College Democrats of America. "I think it emphasizes the priorities of the current administration and hopefully the future administration to have students a part of the political process."

Less than two months from Election Day, both Harris and Trump continue to focus on Pennsylvania as a battleground state.

"I feel like there is an economic crunch being felt by young people," said Evan Bochetto, ambassador for Philadelphia Young Republicans.

Bochetto says young voters he speaks with are concerned with rising costs and inherited economic challenges. Bochetto believes that Trump is best posited to tackle the issues facing young people.

"Talking about the economy, talking about housing pricing, food pricing, energy pricing," Bochetto said.

Wortham, a first-time voter, believes Harris is the best candidate to connect with young voters.

"(She is) someone who is going to be able to fight for us; someone that's going to care," said Wortham.

Bochetto says he hopes young voters turn out.

"Historically, young voters do not turn out like older generations do," said Bochetto. "Whether you're voting for the Democrat ticket or the Republican ticket — and I would hope you vote for Republican — just go out and vote."