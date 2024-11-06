3 key Pennsylvania House districts are leaning Republican, CBS News estimates

With control of the U.S. House of Representatives still up in the air, Pennsylvania's three most competitive House races are leaning in Republicans' favor a day after Election Day.

The three districts — the 7th, 8th and 10th — made up three of the four most expensive races in the state, according to OpenSecrets, a nonprofit tracking money in politics.

If the current projections hold, Republicans would pick up two seats previously held by Democrats, and a longstanding GOP incumbent who was investigated over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot would retain his seat.

Here's a breakdown of the races.

7th Congressional District – Pennsylvania

Democrat Susan Wild has conceded in the race to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District in the House of Representatives, which includes all of Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon counties, and part of Monroe County.

Wild was seeking a fourth term in Washington. She faced state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, who represented part of Lehigh County and had the backing of President-elect Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Preliminary returns from the Pennsylvania Department of State showed Wild netted close to 8,000 votes more than Mackenzie in Lehigh County and the candidates nearly broke even in Northampton County.

But the incumbent fell behind in Carbon County, where Mackenzie had an over 11,000-vote margin as of Wednesday morning, and he racked up a few thousand more votes than Wild in the section of Monroe County included in the district.

Wild survived redistricting in 2022, which added the Republican-friendly Carbon County to the district.

Ryan Mackenzie speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. The Republican was elected to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District in the 2024 election. Matt Rourke / AP

She conceded the 2024 race in a statement Wednesday, touting achievements like opening the first federal office in Carbon County and securing a grant for Allentown that will boost the city's employment rate.

"When I first got to Congress in 2018, I made it my personal mission to put our district on the map. Too often, when folks think of Pennsylvania, they think of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Now, I'm so heartened by the attention and investments we've been able to bring home," Wild said.

"Ultimately, that's what this job is all about: Serving the people of the Greater Lehigh Valley," she added. "And it has been the greatest privilege of my life to be able to do that."

Mackenzie declared victory Tuesday night and thanked voters in a statement Wednesday.

"The fight now shifts to delivering results for the people of the Greater Lehigh Valley," Mackenzie said. "I'm looking forward to taking up the charge on the issues that our communities are concerned about, including tackling the high cost of living, securing the border, and working towards peace abroad."

8th Congressional District – Pennsylvania

Political newcomer Rob Bresnahan Jr., a CEO of his family's electrical contracting business, is leading in the 8th Congressional District over incumbent Matt Cartwright, results from CBS News show.

CBS News' elections tracker shows the district, which is anchored around the cities of Wilkes-Barre and President Biden's birthplace of Scranton, is leaning red. Bresnahan had a lead of over 7,000 votes, 2 percentage points, in the district as of Wednesday morning.

Cartwright, a five-term Democrat, had not yet conceded. Bresnahan declared victory in a social media post Tuesday night.

Data from OpenSecrets showed Cartwright's campaign raised over $8 million and spent over $7 million of it as of Oct. 16. That amount was more than double Bresnahan's spending of about $3 million on the race.

OpenSecrets rated this race as the most expensive House contest in the state.

10th Congressional District – Pennsylvania

Incumbent Republican Scott Perry is favored to win a seventh term in his central Pennsylvania district, which includes the cities of Harrisburg and York. He faced broadcast anchor Janelle Stelson, who had the endorsement of the "Republicans for Harris" group.

Attacks on Perry focused on his defiance of a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee and his phone being briefly seized by the FBI in 2022 as part of an investigation into the Capitol riot.

Perry is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of the GOP's most conservative members formed to oust then-Speaker John Boehner.