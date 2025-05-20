Watch CBS News
Politics

Pennsylvania primary Election Day 2025 guide: how to find your polling place, see who's on the ballot

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Polls officially open in Pennsylvania as Philadelphia stresses need for more poll workers
Polls officially open in Pennsylvania as Philadelphia stresses need for more poll workers 02:40

Voters will head to the polls across Pennsylvania Tuesday in the commonwealth's primary election.

Statewide, there are judges running for seats on the Commonwealth Court and Superior Court, while in Philadelphia, Democrats will have two choices for District Attorney: incumbent Larry Krasner and challenger Pat Dugan.

In some locales, today's races could include mayors, town councilmembers, judgeships on the Court of Common Pleas or school board positions. There may also be ballot questions you can vote on.

Keep scrolling for more on the May 20 primary.

When do polls open and when do polls close in Pennsylvania?

Polls are now open in Pennsylvania, having opened at 7 a.m. Polls close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.

If you're filling out a mail ballot and haven't returned it yet, your ballot must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. At this point, your best option is to drop it off at a designated ballot return location in your county. Postmarks are not enough.

Who is on the ballot in the 2025 primary?

Remember that Pennsylvania is a closed primary state, meaning voters can only choose candidates for the party to which they are registered. Independents' ballots will be limited to nonpartisan positions (if applicable) or ballot questions.

To see who is on your ballot in the 2025 primary election, your best bet is to head to your county election office's website and look for more information. 

You should be able to find PDFs of your party's sample ballots there.

Here are a few links to save you some time finding sample ballots: 

Where is my polling place to vote in Pennsylvania?

Assuming you're registered to vote — you can check that status at this link — you can head to your polling place and vote in person. If you enter your address on this site from the Pennsylvania Department of State, it will provide you with your polling place and, if applicable, a ward and division number.

If you live in a city, your polling place might service multiple wards and divisions. When you show up, make sure you find the area where your ward and division vote.

Where do I hand-deliver my voted mail-in ballot?

How can I track my mail-in ballot?

  • Pennsylvania voters can track the status of their mail-in or absentee ballot online.
Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.