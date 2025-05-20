Pennsylvania primary Election Day 2025 guide: how to find your polling place, see who's on the ballot

Polls officially open in Pennsylvania as Philadelphia stresses need for more poll workers

Voters will head to the polls across Pennsylvania Tuesday in the commonwealth's primary election.

Statewide, there are judges running for seats on the Commonwealth Court and Superior Court, while in Philadelphia, Democrats will have two choices for District Attorney: incumbent Larry Krasner and challenger Pat Dugan.

In some locales, today's races could include mayors, town councilmembers, judgeships on the Court of Common Pleas or school board positions. There may also be ballot questions you can vote on.

When do polls open and when do polls close in Pennsylvania?

Polls are now open in Pennsylvania, having opened at 7 a.m. Polls close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.

If you're filling out a mail ballot and haven't returned it yet, your ballot must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. At this point, your best option is to drop it off at a designated ballot return location in your county. Postmarks are not enough.

Who is on the ballot in the 2025 primary?

Remember that Pennsylvania is a closed primary state, meaning voters can only choose candidates for the party to which they are registered. Independents' ballots will be limited to nonpartisan positions (if applicable) or ballot questions.

To see who is on your ballot in the 2025 primary election, your best bet is to head to your county election office's website and look for more information.

You should be able to find PDFs of your party's sample ballots there.

Here are a few links to save you some time finding sample ballots:

Where is my polling place to vote in Pennsylvania?

Assuming you're registered to vote — you can check that status at this link — you can head to your polling place and vote in person. If you enter your address on this site from the Pennsylvania Department of State, it will provide you with your polling place and, if applicable, a ward and division number.

If you live in a city, your polling place might service multiple wards and divisions. When you show up, make sure you find the area where your ward and division vote.

Where do I hand-deliver my voted mail-in ballot?

Drop it off at a county election office.

Find out if your county has a drop box. If so, deliver a voted ballot there.

Find out if your county has a satellite election office where you can drop off a ballot.

How can I track my mail-in ballot?

Pennsylvania voters can track the status of their mail-in or absentee ballot online.