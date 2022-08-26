Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to extend Broad Street Line to Roosevelt Boulevard
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local lawmaker wants to start a conversation about a Roosevelt Boulevard subway. State Rep. Jared Solomon is hosting a town hall meeting Saturday.
The idea of extending the Broad Street Line to Roosevelt Boulevard has been around for decades, but the project has never gotten off the ground.
The meeting is Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Path Center.
