Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to extend Broad Street Line to Roosevelt Boulevard

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Local lawmaker wants to start conversation about Roosevelt Boulevard subway
Local lawmaker wants to start conversation about Roosevelt Boulevard subway 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local lawmaker wants to start a conversation about a Roosevelt Boulevard subway. State Rep. Jared Solomon is hosting a town hall meeting Saturday.

The idea of extending the Broad Street Line to Roosevelt Boulevard has been around for decades, but the project has never gotten off the ground.

The meeting is Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Path Center.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 5:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.