Pennsylvania law banning handheld devices while driving takes effect today

New Pennsylvania law banning handheld devices while driving now in effect

New Pennsylvania law banning handheld devices while driving now in effect

New Pennsylvania law banning handheld devices while driving now in effect

Pennsylvania's law that bans using handheld devices while driving takes effect today.

The new law, known as Paul Miller's Law, says that picking up your phone for any reason while you're behind the wheel of your vehicle is illegal.

The law comes after a man by the name of Paul Miller was killed in a vehicle crash in Monroe County in 2010 when a tractor-trailer driver reached for their phone while driving.

In 2023, there were 11,262 distracted driver crashes in Pennsylvania.

The law bans using hand-held devices while driving and this includes when stopped at a red light, in a traffic delay, or during a momentary stop.

"From AAA's perspective, Paul Miller's Law is a great step in the right direction of fighting one of the largest-growing threats on the roadway today that is distracted driving," said Jim Garrity, Director of Public Affairs for AAA East Central.

"Paul Miller should be with us today," Garrity added.

Phones can still be used if hands-free technology is in place, allowing drivers to use GPS, be on a phone call, or listen to music.

One exception in the law allows drivers who are experiencing an emergency situation to call law enforcement or emergency services.

If drivers are caught with their phone in their hand, for the first year, it will be a written warning. Starting next year, there will be a $50 fine and court costs. A death by vehicle could include up to five years in jail.

The law is enforceable by police as a primary offense, meaning drivers can be pulled over solely for using their phone.