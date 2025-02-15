Pennsylvania electric company prepares for power outages from strong winds in Montgomery County

It was a slushy mess in Montgomeryville Saturday night after the area saw rain and snow. Shoppers who drove to Wegmans say the roads weren't too bad.

"They salted it pretty well, so cars are moving pretty good," said Steve Murphy.

"Definitely around turns it's a little scary, but as long as you go slow on turns it's not too bad," said Maxwell Kepler of Lansdale.

Kepler says he grabbed some food so he could hunker down for the night and stay warm and dry.

"Just to definitely stay inside for sure," he said.

And if the messy weather wasn't enough of a weekend treat, high winds are in the forecast.

PPL Electric Utilities, which serves homes and businesses in Central and Eastern Pennsylvania, says they are closely monitoring the situation.

"We have brought in extra crews, 16-hour shifts, engineers, field technicians, customer service representatives ready to respond if there is a need for storm-related outages," said Jane George of PPL Electric Utilities.

PPL Electric Utilities also wants to remind everyone to make sure their house is prepared in case they lose power on Sunday from the high winds.

"We tell our customers all the time, make sure phones are charged and make sure electronics are charged," George said.

Some people say they already secured their outside furniture too.

CBS Philadelphia

Weather alerts this weekend in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

We have two weather alerts for this weekend.

Winter weather advisory: From noon Saturday through midnight. Sunday, for areas north and west of Philadelphia including Upper Bucks and Upper Montgomery counties, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley. These spots will see the most snow and potential icing from this storm.

High wind warning: From 10 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday, the entire viewing area is under this alert. West winds will blow 25 to 35 mph and gusts of 30 to 60 mph are possible. These could potentially blow down power lines or trees, especially those in loose soil that's still wet from the Saturday snow and rain.