NEXT Weather Alert for the weekend. Wintery mix and rain in the Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

Another winter storm is heading in the Philadelphia region on Presidents Day weekend

Our NEXT Weather Alert goes back into effect Saturday as another storm system approaches the area bringing snow by mid-late morning Saturday, before changing to sleet and rain by early evening.

The rain will continue overnight and temperatures will be mild.

Sunday morning there will be a lull in the rain ahead of the cold front. Temperatures will climb quickly ahead of the front on gusty southwest winds, topping out in the 50s and 60s.

Rain will once again pick up in the early afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain. Some localized flooding will be possible.

Behind Sunday's cold front temperatures will fall quickly back to the 30s.

Presidents Day on Monday will be 20 degrees colder than Sunday with sunshine and windy conditions. Wind chills in the teens and 20s all day.

The week continues to be cold with yet another winter storm arriving Wednesday night and Thursday. This looks to be a snowmaker, but it is still too early to lock down the details.

The NEXT Weather Team will be tracking this storm and keep you updated.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for snow to rain. High 38, low 26.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain and wind. High 58, low 35.

Monday: Cold and windy. High 36, low 29.

Tuesday: Another frigid day. High 32, low 20.

Wednesday: Tracking snow. High 29, low 16.

Thursday: Tracking snow. High 31, low 18.

Friday: Sunny and cold. High 34, low 20.

