Penn Relays 2026: What to know about tickets, race schedules and more

Thousands of runners and track and field athletes will descend on Philadelphia this week for the 130th running of the Penn Relays.

High school, college, professional and Special Olympics athletes from around the world will compete in a variety of events at Franklin Field over three days of competition.

Here's what you need to know about the 2026 Penn Relays.

What are the Penn Relays?

The Penn Relays are America's oldest and largest track and field competition, and have been held at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field since 1895.

According to the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Penn Relays draw upwards of 15,000 athletes and 110,000 spectators.

When are the Penn Relays?

The 130th annual Penn Relays will take place from Thursday, April 23, to Saturday, April 25, 2026.

What is the 2026 Penn Relays schedule?

On Thursday and Friday, events begin at 9 a.m. On Saturday, events begin at 7 a.m.

The first running events of the Penn Relays will be high school girls 4x800 heats; high school boys 4x800 heats start Friday morning. The first field events of 2026 are a series of high school girls championships, including discus throw, shot put, long jump, high jump and javelin throw.

Saturday, aka America250 Day, begins with several 5K racewalks and college track and field championships.

A full schedule of events for all three days is posted on the Penn Relays website.

What is the bag policy at Franklin Field?

Re-entry is not permitted at Franklin Field during the Penn Relays. The following items are permitted inside the stadium and subject to search:

Bags smaller than 16" x 16" x 8"

Soft-sided seat backs and bench cushions that do not impede seat access

Sealed plastic water bottles and juice boxes/pouches

Food carried in a one-gallon freezer bag. Limit one food bag per guest.

Medically necessary items after proper inspection

Blankets, opened and carried in

Binoculars

Hand-held camera for personal use. Cases must adhere to the bag policy.

Service animals with paperwork that aid guests with disabilities

Diaper Bags

Drawstring Bags

Larger bags, umbrellas, coolers, glass bottles, cans, firearms, animals (except for service dogs), strollers, stainless steel water bottles and noisemakers over 1 foot are not allowed inside the stadium.

Franklin Field Stadium policy University of Pennsylvania

2026 Penn Relays results

Results from the 2026 Penn Relays will be updated online.

How to get tickets for the 2026 Penn Relays

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the following sales offices:

Athletics Box Office: Off 33rd Street, near the Northwest entrance of Franklin Field

South Street and Convention Avenue: Just off South Street near the Southeast entrance of Franklin Field

Hecht Tennis Center: Penn Park

Throwing Field Entrance: Outside of Rhodes Field on River Fields Drive

Will call is located at the Weightman Hall Driveway, located off 33rd Street near the northwest entrance of Franklin Field.

Parking at the Penn Relays

The University of Pennsylvania says parking will not be available at the Penn Lot for spectators or athletes, and limited space is available at the following garages near Franklin Field:

Chestnut 34: 34th & Chestnut Streets

Walnut 38: 38th & Walnut Streets

Walnut 40: 40th and Walnut Streets

Museum Garage: Convention Ave. and South Street

Parking costs $30 per day and is available on a first-come, first-served basis, payable via credit card only.

Campus Park and Ride will not be available for off-campus spectator or participant parking. Information on street parking, metered parking, and city garages can be found here.

SEPTA transportation to Franklin Field

SEPTA bus, train and trolley service can get you close to Franklin Field for the annual Penn Relays.

Regional Rail riders should get off at Penn Medicine Station. SEPTA announced it is adding additional service on the Wilmington and Media/Wawa Regional Rail lines during the three-day event.

Subway riders can take the L (also known as the Market-Frankford Line) to Drexel Station at 30th Street or 34th Street Station.

Trolley service is available to 33rd Street Station. Bus routes 21, 30, 42 or 49 will also get you close to the stadium.