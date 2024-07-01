Philadelphia 76ers sign 9-time All-Star Paul George to max contract, reports say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia 76ers made a big splash at the start of NBA free agency and signed nine-time All-Star Paul George to a max contract, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN, George inked a 4-year deal worth $212 million.

George, 34, had been linked to the Sixers throughout the offseason as a target to insert in the starting lineup alongside former MVP Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, who made his first All-Star game last season and won the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year Award.

On Saturday night, George opted out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers by declining his $48 million player option for the 2024-25 season. He picked the Sixers over returning to the Clippers, his hometown team where he played for the past five seasons. The Orlando Magic were also reportedly a threat to sign George.

Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers celebrates after a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

In the 2023-24 season with the Clippers, George made the All-Star team, averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists and shot 41% on 3-pointers on nearly eight attempts per game.

George isn't the same player he was once when he joined the Clippers ahead of the 2019-20 season. Still, he's an upgrade over Tobias Harris, Philadelphia's previous third-scoring option behind Embiid and Maxey. George has had playoff shortcomings throughout his career, but his game seamlessly fits alongside Embiid and Maxey. George will be the latest running mate to join Embiid in Philly after the big man has played with Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons and James Harden.

All eyes will be on George's availability and health this upcoming Sixers season. He played in 74 games last season, but that was the first time he played more than 70 games since the 2018-19 season. From 2019-2023, George never played more than 56 games in the regular season.

The Sixers entered the offseason with plenty of cap space and assets to use in a trade to build around Embiid and Maxey, who's also set to earn a max contract extension that could pay him $205 million over five years. In addition to George, the Sixers have reportedly agreed to deals with veterans Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon.

Sixers' president of basketball Daryl Morey is tasked with building a contender to get the Sixers past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001 and back to the NBA Finals. And he'll have to do it in an extremely competitive Eastern Conference after the Boston Celtics won the NBA Finals in June.

The Sixers fell short again in the playoffs last season as Embiid dealt with multiple injuries, including Bell's palsy, and were eliminated in six games by the Knicks, who recently traded for former Villanova star Mikal Bridges.

Even after signing George, the Sixers are expected to be aggressive in free agency and will likely look bring back some of their own free agents.

The Sixers picked Duke guard Jared McCain and UCLA center Adem Bona in the 2024 NBA draft last week, and signed Philly native Justin Edwards to a two-way contract.