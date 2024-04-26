What is Bell's palsy, the medical condition Joel Embiid was diagnosed with?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Sixers center Joel Embiid disclosed after Philadelphia's 125-114 win over the New York Knicks Thursday night that he's been treated for Bell's palsy. Embiid scored a playoff career-high 50 points in the Sixers' Game 3 victory.

Embiid, 30, said he first noticed symptoms before the 76ers' NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Miami Heat after suffering from migraines. The All-Star center said he's experienced symptoms on the left side of his face, mouth and eye.

"It's pretty annoying," he said. "It's been tough, but I'm not a quitter, so I got to keep fighting through anything. It's unfortunate, that's the way I look at it. That's not an excuse, I got to keep pushing."

Embiid wore sunglasses to his postgame press conference Thursday and has been seen wearing them indoors before games too. He's still not 100% after returning from a left knee injury that kept him out for two months.

What is Bell's palsy?

According to the National Institute of Health, Bell's palsy is "a neurological disorder that causes paralysis or weakness on one side of the face."

The NIH says the medical condition happens when a nerve that controls facial muscles becomes injured or stops working.

What causes Bell's palsy?

The NIH says Bell's palsy is the most common cause of facial paralysis but its exact cause remains unknown.

"There is some evidence that inflammation and swelling of the cranial nerve VII is involved, but the reason for this swelling is unclear," the NIH says on its website.

Who can get Bell's palsy?

Anyone can experience Bell's palsy, but the NIH says it typically impacts people between the ages of 15 and 45.

Bell's palsy can occur more frequently in those who have a certain disease or condition.

According to the NIH, some risk factors include:

pregnancy

preeclampsia

obesity

hypertension

diabetes

upper respiratory ailments

A 2022 report from NIH says "every year, 7-40 cases occur per 100,000 people, the prevalence being similar in both genders."

What are Bell's palsy symptoms?

Bell's palsy symptoms typically appear suddenly between a 48- to 72-hour period and usually start to improve after a few weeks. The NIH says the condition can impact both sides of the face in rare cases. Symptoms can be mild to severe and people who deal with it tend to recover some or full facial function within a few weeks to six months.

The NIS says symptoms include:

Sudden weakness or paralysis on one side of the face

Drooping eyebrow and mouth

Drooling from one side of the mouth

Difficulty closing one eyelid, causing eye dryness

The Mayo Clinic says Bell's Palsy can also cause "mild weakness to total paralysis on one side of the face - occurring within hours to days."

The Mayo Clinic also says symptoms include facial droop, drooling, pain around the jaw or behind the ear, increased sensitivity to sound, headaches, the loss of taste and a change in how much tears or saliva a person produces.

Is Bell's palsy curable?

According to John Hopkins Medicine, Bell's palsy is not curable but is treatable. Treatments include steroids, antiviral medicine, analgesics or moist heat and physical therapy.

The NIH says Bell's palsy is diagnosed during a physical examination when someone reports upper and lower muscle weakness within 72 hours. The agency says there's no laboratory test to confirm a diagnosis.