Tobias Harris? Buddy Hield? Here's who Philadelphia 76ers should bring back next season

Daryl Morey on finding fit to play with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Sixers' offseason plans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia 76ers will have plenty of tough decisions to make this offseason with a laundry list of players hitting unrestricted free agency.

With enough money to sign or acquire a third star via trade alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers will likely make a bigger splash this offseason before bringing back one of their unrestricted free agents on a new contract.

Here are the players the Sixers should try to bring back this offseason or let walk in free agency.

Tobias Harris

Signing Tobias Harris, who scored 0 points in an elimination game against the New York Knicks in Game 6, to a monster deal in 2019 prevented the Sixers from making the necessary moves to build a contender around Embiid truly. Harris will be playing elsewhere in the 2024-25 season.

Verdict: Go

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the New York Knicks in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks won 104-101. Getty Images

Buddy Hield

After the Sixers acquired Buddy Hield at the NBA trade deadline, many believed he would be a big piece for them in the playoffs. But he didn't make much of an impact outside of the Game 6 loss and struggled.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey admitted Hield didn't fit alongside Embiid as they imagined, but Hield could still return on a team-friendly deal. NBA teams will always need shooters.

Verdict: Stay

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 14: Buddy Hield #17 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball against Lonnie Walker IV #8 of the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center on April 14, 2024, in Philadelphia. Getty Images

Nicolas Batum

Nicolas Batum played his role to perfection after he was acquired in the James Harden deal. He hustled, made smart plays and quick decisions, and paired well with Embiid and Maxey.

If the 35-year-old returns to the NBA for another year, the Sixers would be wise to bring him back.

Verdict: Stay

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 02: Nicolas Batum #40 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after a play against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 2, 2024, in Philadelphia. Getty Images

Robert Covington

Robert Covington, who was also acquired in the Harden deal, only played in 26 games for the Sixers. He didn't play a single game after Dec. 30, 2023, after he sustained a bone bruise in his left knee.

Considering he didn't make an impact after the Harden deal, it's hard to imagine the Sixers bringing him back.

Verdict: Go

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 18: Robert Covington #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center on December 18, 2023, in Philadelphia. Getty Images

De'Anthony Melton

De'Anthony Melton also dealt with the injury bug in the 2023-24 season. A back injury forced him to play just 38 games, including 33 starts.

Melton returned for the playoffs, but he wasn't himself. If the Sixers can get him at the right price, they should try to bring Melton, who played a key role in the team's starting lineup, back for the 2024-25 season.

Verdict: Stay

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 09: De'Anthony Melton #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center on April 9, 2024 in Philadelphia. Getty Images

Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry is 38, but the North Philly native can still impact games, especially in the playoffs. If the Sixers can bring him back on the minimum and he plays a slightly smaller role, they should do it.

Verdict: Stay

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles during the game against the New York Knicks in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks won 104-101. Getty Images

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. played on the minimum last season and outperformed his contract.

The Sixers should look to bring Oubre back at the right price, but he might've made himself a lot of money next season if someone decides to throw him a decent-sized contract.

Verdict: Stay

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 31: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on March 31, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Mark Blinch / Getty Images

Mo Bamba

The Sixers' quest to bring depth at center to backup Embiid will continue in the 2024-25 season — just like it has throughout his entire tenure in Philly.

Bamba didn't sniff the floor in the playoffs, likely ending his time with the Sixers.

Verdict: Go

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 14: Mo Bamba #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center on April 14, 2024, in Philadelphia. Getty Images

Kenyon Martin Jr.

Kenyon Martin Jr., another piece acquired in the Harden deal, is young and athletic but will likely be playing elsewhere in the 2024-25 season.

Verdict: Go

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 04: KJ Martin #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Kevin Love #42 of the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on April 4, 2024 in Miami. Megan Briggs / Getty Images

Cameron Payne

Cameron Payne gave the Sixers solid minutes and clutch baskets in the playoffs against the Knicks. If the Sixers can't upgrade the backup point guard spot, they could try and bring him back.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 02: Cameron Payne #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates after a play against the New York Knicks during the third quarter of game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 2, 2024, in Philadelphia. Getty Images

Verdict: Stay