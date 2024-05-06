How will Daryl Morey build around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey? Here's the type of player he said the Philadelphia 76ers need

Daryl Morey on finding fit to play with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Sixers' offseason plans

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — After getting bounced by the New York Knicks in round one, it's now onto the future for Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers.

"This place is buzzing, excited to attack this offseason. A big offseason for us," the Sixers' president of basketball operations said. "We obviously have great studs to build around in Joel [Embiid] and Tyrese [Maxey]."

Before getting hurt, Embiid was on his way to a second straight MVP award.

Maxey took a star leap in his fourth season and won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award.

Now, Morey's job is to find the right mix around them — and do it quickly.

"We feel like we're in the window where we have to win now — mostly focused on getting the best players that fit with Joel and Tyrese," Morey said.

"The reality is, like, you need very good players, you need better players than your opponents and there really isn't a formula," he added.

Morey can't name names yet, but he was succinct in what he's looking for – a wing player.

"I would say the biggest need is not at their position — someone at the wing who can play and deliver at a high level in the playoffs," Morey said.

That could end up being someone like Paul George, who has been rumored to be of interest to the Sixers.

But it will almost certainly not be Tobias Harris — whose $180 million deal expired after a scoreless Game 6 vs. New York.

And Morey won't just throw big dollars at anyone.

"The main mistake that we won't make is that if some of the better options don't go our way, trade into our cap space. … If all those things don't yield what we want, we are definitely not going to just sign for a lot of money some player who's just an OK player. That's not happening," Morey said.

No matter which direction Morey decides to go, he's armed with up to $65 million in cap space.

But to get someone like George on a max deal, it'll cost roughly $50 million per season.