Who did the Philadelphia 76ers sign today? Tracking 2024 NBA free agency

Philadelphia 76ers had Jared McCain "as a top-10 player" in 2024 NBA draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of the biggest offseason in the Joel Embiid era.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has plenty of cap space and assets to work with in order to build a competitive supporting cast alongside Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

At this time, none of the free-agent deals below have been officially announced by the team. Teams can start officially signing their players to deals on Saturday, July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

Here's a roundup of who Philadelphia has agreed to sign this offseason.

June 30: Veteran guard Eric Gordon agrees to deal with Sixers

The 76ers have agreed to a deal with veteran guard Eric Gordon, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Sunday.

Gordon's contract will be one year on the veteran minimum, according to Charania.

Gordon, 35, spent last season with the Phoenix Suns. He played 68 games, including 24 starts, and averaged 11.0 points and shot 37.8% on 3-pointers on about six attempts per game.

Gordon has a previous relationship with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey from their time with the Houston Rockets.

Eric Gordon #23 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Feb. 10, 2024 in San Francisco. Getty Images

Gordon played with the Rockets for seven seasons from 2016-22 and won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in the 2016-17 season.

Gordon isn't the first former Rocket Morey has brought into Philadelphia during his time with the Sixers.

Before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Morey landed former Rocket James Harden in a trade package with the Nets that sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn.

Later that year, Morey signed former Rockets P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. in the offseason.

June 30: Andre Drummond to sign two-year deal with 76ers

Andre Drummond is set to return to Philadelphia. The veteran center plans to sign a two-year, $10-plus million deal with the 76ers, The Athletic reported.

Andre Drummond #3 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Kia Center on April 7, 2024 in Orlando. Getty Images

Drummond spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bulls after a brief stint in Philadelphia during the 2021-22 season, where he played 49 games for the Sixers. In that season, Drummond was traded ahead of the NBA trade deadline as part of a package that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in an exchange that helped the Sixers land James Harden.

Last season with the Bulls, Drummond played in 79 games, including 10 starts, and averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds.