Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey wins NBA's Most Improved Player Award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey won the 2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player Award on Tuesday night.

Maxey won the award over Alperen Şengün of the Houston Rockets and Coby White of the Chicago Bulls. All three were named finalists for the award on Sunday.

Ever since his rookie year in the 2020-21 season, Maxey has continued to take strides and improve his game.

Maxey was named an All-Star for the first time in his career this season and averaged career-highs in points, rebounds and assists. He averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game and grew into the Sixers' No. 2 scoring option alongside reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid following the James Harden trade.

In the 2021-22 season, Maxey received votes for the MIP Award, but it went to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Maxey finished sixth in voting and received six first-place votes and 52 total points.

Maxey scored at least 50 points three times in the 2023-24 season, including a career-high 52-point performance against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in a 133-126 double-overtime win earlier in April. Maxey is due for a massive contract extension in the offseason.

Maxey helped the Sixers stay afloat in the playoff hunt with Embiid sidelined for two months with a left knee injury, but now the Sixers are in a 2-0 hole in the first round against the New York Knicks.

The Sixers suffered a soul-crushing 104-101 loss in the final minute against the Knicks as New York scored the final eight points of the game, including two treys from Villanova products Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo.

Maxey, who battled through an illness, flirted with a triple-double in the loss and had 35 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Game 3 of the series will be on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.