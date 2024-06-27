Philadelphia native Justin Edwards agrees to two-way deal with 76ers, report says

Philadelphia 76ers had Jared McCain "as a top-10 player" in 2024 NBA draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia native Justin Edwards is coming home. Edwards agreed to a two-way deal with the 76ers after going undrafted in the 2024 NBA draft, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

Kentucky's Justin Edwards has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the 76ers, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2024

Edwards played one season at the University of Kentucky under head coach John Calipari, who left for the University of Arkansas in April, before heading to the draft.

In his lone season in Lexington, Kentucky, Edwards played 32 games, including 30 starts, and averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. He shot 48.6% from the field and 36.5% on treys.

Edwards scored a career-high 28 points vs. the University of Alabama and went 10 for 10 from the field in February. Edwards helped Kentucky earn a 23-10 record and a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but the Wildcats were upset in the first round by No. 14 seed Oakland University.

Before Kentucky, Edwards starred at Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia, where he was ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the country and a 2023 McDonald's All-American.

Edwards averaged 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds at Imhotep, where the team was nationally ranked and helped them win two straight Pennsylvania state championships.

Edwards' mother, Ebony Twiggs, played college basketball at Cheyney University in Delaware County and had a pro career in Portugal.

The addition of Edwards comes after the Sixers selected Duke guard Jared McCain and UCLA center Adem Bona in the 2024 NBA draft.