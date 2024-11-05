Paul George returns from knee injury to make Sixers' debut in loss to Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul George is back, this time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

He scored 15 points in his return from a left knee injury Monday night and called his performance "rusty."

"The good thing about it is I was able to go out there and compete, free of any thoughts of my body holding up. I felt completely fine," George said after playing 32 minutes in a 118-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

George was 4 of 14 from the field, missing a potential tying basket in the closing seconds — and he said after the game he thought the 76ers were down one point instead of two. He was in early foul trouble and didn't score in the first quarter, and committed seven of Philadelphia's 14 turnovers.

But he got going and finished with five rebounds and four assists.

"As the game was going, I felt great," the nine-time All-Star said. "My knee was better than expected. I wanted to play through that, build the endurance up, help me through the next couple of games."

The 34-year-old George signed a four-year, $212 million contract with Philadelphia after five seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Before the game, 76ers coach Nick Nurse said center Joel Embiid, who also has not played due to a sore left knee, Nurse said, "He is doing a little bit better, making steps in the right direction." The coach added that the 7-foot center will be re-evaluated Tuesday. Philadelphia's next game is Wednesday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers.