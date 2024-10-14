Paul George hyperextends left knee in Philadelphia 76ers-Atlanta Hawks preseason game

New Philadelphia 76ers wing Paul George hyperextended his left knee in a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, the team said.

George suffered the injury in the second quarter and exited the game. He didn't return for the second half.

George played 12 minutes and scored eight points and had two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 14: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. / Getty Images

George, 34, signed a four-year max contract with the Sixers in the offseason to form the NBA's newest big three alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The team has high expectations for the upcoming regular season after falling short in the playoffs throughout the Embiid era.

Embiid is already out for the remainder of the preseason with what the team called left knee management. He didn't travel with the team last week. The Sixers said Sunday the team's main focus is keeping the oft-injured Embiid on an individual treatment plan designed to support his health and wellness this season.

The Sixers begin the 2024-25 season at home against former head coach Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks next Wednesday, Oct. 23 on national television. At the moment, it's unclear if George will be able to suit up and make his Sixers regular season debut after leaving Monday night's game with an injury.

Along with George, the Sixers signed veterans Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Caleb Martin Jr. and brought back Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kyle Lowry in free agency, among other moves.