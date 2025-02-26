Paul George says he's putting podcast on hiatus to help Sixers compete for NBA championship

With the Philadelphia 76ers 17 games below .500, Paul George said he's putting his podcast on a hiatus to help his new franchise reach their goal of winning an NBA championship.

On Wednesday, George said on his podcast, "Podcast P," he'll briefly stop recording episodes with hopes of the Sixers making a run at the NBA Finals.

Here's the full quote:

"Fellas, it's no secret," George said. "This season up until this point, it hasn't been what we envisioned. I know my goal when I first signed with Philadelphia was to bring a championship to these amazing fans here. I still remain positive about that and that is still the case and where I'm coming from. With that being said, I want to let the Podcast P family know that after today's episode with Dwight [Howard], I plan to take a break from the pod just to focus on getting my body right, getting mentally right and help this squad make a push towards our goal to finish this season out, give ourselves a chance to be in contention to compete for a championship. I won't front, the desire to get back to shooting in person with my guys as well is at the forefront of this hiatus as well. I look forward to us three being back together and doing this as we once started this. We'll be back on that note. Be sure to lock in with us because we got some big things in store in our future."

George's comments on Wednesday come two days after he made headlines for saying the Sixers have shown "no signs of a team that will compete" following the team's embarrassing blowout loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

"We just don't have the habits of a championship or a playoff-contending team would have," George said on Monday following the team's eighth straight loss. "To be honest, right now, it's a little far-fetched. All we can do is work hard. Try to just keep going for one another. We've shown no signs of, forget championship, but a playoff contending-team here."

Entering Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks, the Sixers are 20-37. They sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with the sixth-worst record in the NBA.

Since George signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the Sixers, he's been a disaster. He was supposed to be better than former Sixers forward Tobias Harris. Somehow, he's been worse.

George has been hampered by multiple injuries and missed 19 games, but his numbers across the board have been down this season. He's averaging 16.2 points and shooting 35.5% from downtown, which are both worse from his previous season with the Los Angeles Clippers.