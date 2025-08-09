Pat Dugan will appear on the ballot for Philadelphia district attorney general election as a Republican

Pat Dugan announced that he will file the necessary paperwork on Monday, Aug. 11, to appear on the ballot for Philadelphia district attorney in the Nov. 4 general election.

As an independent Democrat, he is able to appear on the ballot as a Republican due to a historic write-in effort undertaken by citizens across the city in the Primary Election, Dugan said in a news release on Saturday.

Dugan received over 6,000 write-in votes from Republicans, which allows him to run on that side of the ballot.

"If elected, I will be a District Attorney for all of Philadelphia – Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike. I'm running for every Philadelphian who wants real safety, real justice, and real accountability regardless of political belief or personal background," said Dugan in the release. "I cannot stand by and allow Mr. Krasner's failed policies to continue to hold our city hostage. Every Philadelphian has a real choice this fall, and I believe they will stand with me for common sense and safety."

Dugan lost to incumbent Larry Krasner in the Democratic primary in May by almost 44,000 votes. Krasner is running for his third term as the city's DA.

Dugan served as a former municipal court judge for 17 years.

"A lifelong Philadelphian, Dugan was born in Fairmount and raised in the Frankford section of the city by a single mom with his four siblings. Dugan said he chose to run in November after a close examination of the incumbent District Attorney's record," the release said.