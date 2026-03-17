Thousands of power outages in the Philadelphia area today as crews clean up downed trees, electrical lines

Thousands of people spent the night without electricity around the Philadelphia area after Monday's storms.

The storms left widespread damage around the region from the Lehigh Valley to South Jersey, and knocked out power for over 40,000 people — though electricity was being restored for many Tuesday morning.

No further severe weather is expected Tuesday. The NEXT Weather team says the day will be blustery and cold with a drastic drop in temperatures following the storms.

A tree uprooted and fell in front of an apartment building in Allentown, Pennsylvania. CBS News Philadelphia

Power outage reports in the Philadelphia area

Here is a look at power outages around Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, as of about 6 a.m. Tuesday:

PECO was reporting over 470 outages affecting over 16,000 customers, with over 7,600 in Chester County and 4,900 in Montgomery County.

was reporting over 470 outages affecting over 16,000 customers, with over 7,600 in Chester County and 4,900 in Montgomery County. PPL was reporting outages affecting over 13,000 customers, including over 5,000 in Lehigh County and 4,200 in Northampton County.

was reporting outages affecting over 13,000 customers, including over 5,000 in Lehigh County and 4,200 in Northampton County. Atlantic City Electric reported over 260 active outages affecting over 3,500 customers.

reported over 260 active outages affecting over 3,500 customers. PSE&G reported outages affecting over 4,800 customers.

reported outages affecting over 4,800 customers. Delmarva reported outages affecting over 1,200 customers.

A tree fell on a house in Woodbury Heights, New Jersey, after strong to severe storms moved through the Philadelphia area on Monday, March 16, 2026. CBS News Philadelphia

Tree falls onto home in Woodbury Heights, New Jersey

A large tree fell onto a home in Woodbury Heights, New Jersey, on Monday night, hitting the home's roof and a car parked nearby.

The home is on 4th Street and the tree is also blocking the road. There are scattered power outages in the region as well.

Crews are looking to see if the home can be saved or will have to be torn down, but thankfully no injuries are reported.

Downed tree blocking road in Brookhaven, Pennsylvania

A tree was blocking off Coebourn Boulevard in Brookhaven, Delaware County on Tuesday morning. The road is closed between Shepherd Street and Edgemont Avenue.

Lights are on in the area, but crews are asking drivers to stay away as the cleanup continues.

There is also an elementary school, Coebourn Elementary, along this road, outside of the closed section.

Drivers should use Dutton Mill Road, Chandler Drive, Brookhaven Road or Edgemont Avenue as alternate routes.

Allentown, Pennsylvania, hit hard by storms

CBS News Philadelphia

Several trees and power lines came down in Allentown, Pennsylvania, as the Lehigh Valley was one of the hardest-hit places Monday night.

We saw several power lines leaning and lights out around the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated.