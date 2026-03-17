Cold and windy St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia area. Here's the weather forecast.

Grab the winter gear: It's going to be a cold St. Patrick's Day in the Philadelphia area with morning lows below freezing and climbing to the upper 30s to 40. Gusty west winds will create wind chills in the 20s all day.

Scattered flurries are possible in the afternoon and evening.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big change

Can you feel it? Spring officially begins on Friday at 10:46 a.m. in Philadelphia, and it will be pleasant in the mid-50s with partly sunny skies.

The first weekend of spring will be partly cloudy and seasonable in the mid to upper 50s.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 40, low 32.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 41, low 25.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 51, low 29.

Friday: Spring begins. Partly cloudy. High 56, low 37.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 59, low 42.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 53, low 41.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 46, low 34.

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