EF-1 tornado touched down on Maryland's Eastern Shore during severe storms

An EF-1 tornado touched down on Maryland's Eastern Shore Monday as much of the state experienced severe storms, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The agency's storm damage survey team determined that the tornado touched down in Ridgely, Caroline County, with maximum winds of 100 mph.

Severe storms in Maryland

Two rounds of severe storms passed through the region on Monday, bringing flooding, damaging winds and power outages.

According to the NWS, an area of straight-line winds was also confirmed near Sudlersville and Millington in Queen Anne's County with estimated wind speeds of 70 to 90 mph.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a State of Preparedness ahead of the storms, and Baltimore leaders mobilized several agencies to prepare for any impacts.

A Tornado Watch was in place for most of the day Monday and was dropped around 4 p.m. Several Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued during the afternoon for areas including Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Baltimore County and City.

The severe weather prompted hundreds of delays and cancellations at BWI Airport, along with several other airports along the East Coast. More than 235 flights were delayed, and 165 were cancelled, according to FlightAware.

Previous tornado in Maryland

Another EF-1 tornado touched down in Howard County about a week prior, on March 11, according to the NWS. It came as the Baltimore region again dealt with severe weather.

The tornado touched down in Cooksville around 7 p.m. with winds around 90 mph, the storm damage team found.

The NWS said the tornado was nearly 100 yards wide and traveled for a path of about .4 miles.