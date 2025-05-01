Watch CBS News
Local News

Streets in Philadelphia's Midtown Village to close to cars for 4 Sundays in June as Open Streets program grows

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Final car-free Sunday in Rittenhouse Square for spring season
Final car-free Sunday in Rittenhouse Square for spring season 00:31

Philadelphia's Open Streets program is expanding to Midtown Village this summer, the Center City District announced this week

Parts of 13th and Sansom streets will close to cars to make more room for people on four Sundays in June — June 8, 15, 22 and 29 — from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the announcement.

These blocks will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days:

  • 13th Street from Chestnut to Locust streets
  • Sansom Street from 12th to Juniper streets
  • Drury Street 

Part of South 13th Street will be a family-oriented area with sidewalk chalk, bubbles, games and toys.

El Vez, Mari Mari and McGillin's Olde Ale House will have expanded outdoor dining. Morton Contemporary Gallery will have a sidewalk sale, and Crimson Hair Studio will host a giveaway and free hair consultations, according to the announcement. 

The announcement comes after some streets near Rittenhouse Square were shut down on Sundays in April and two days during the holiday season in favor of more space for outdoor dining, community activities and more. 

Philadelphia's Open Streets program started in September 2024 along West Walnut and 18th streets in Rittenhouse Square, and the Center City District says nearly 90% of businesses in the area reported increased foot traffic.

"Open Streets isn't just about closing streets to cars — it's about opening streets to possibility," Prema Katari Gupta, president and CEO of the Center City District, said in a statement. 

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.