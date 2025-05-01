Streets in Philadelphia's Midtown Village to close to cars for 4 Sundays in June as Open Streets program grows

Philadelphia's Open Streets program is expanding to Midtown Village this summer, the Center City District announced this week.

Parts of 13th and Sansom streets will close to cars to make more room for people on four Sundays in June — June 8, 15, 22 and 29 — from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the announcement.

These blocks will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days:

13th Street from Chestnut to Locust streets

Sansom Street from 12th to Juniper streets

Drury Street

Part of South 13th Street will be a family-oriented area with sidewalk chalk, bubbles, games and toys.

El Vez, Mari Mari and McGillin's Olde Ale House will have expanded outdoor dining. Morton Contemporary Gallery will have a sidewalk sale, and Crimson Hair Studio will host a giveaway and free hair consultations, according to the announcement.

The announcement comes after some streets near Rittenhouse Square were shut down on Sundays in April and two days during the holiday season in favor of more space for outdoor dining, community activities and more.

Philadelphia's Open Streets program started in September 2024 along West Walnut and 18th streets in Rittenhouse Square, and the Center City District says nearly 90% of businesses in the area reported increased foot traffic.

"Open Streets isn't just about closing streets to cars — it's about opening streets to possibility," Prema Katari Gupta, president and CEO of the Center City District, said in a statement.