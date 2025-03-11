Car-free streets to return to Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square Sundays in April

Pedestrians will have some extra space to walk, shop, eat and gather in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square this spring.

The Center City District plans to close seven blocks near the park to cars on Sundays in April to encourage people to stroll around and shop. Walnut Street will be closed from 15th to 19th streets, and 18th Street will be shut down from Chestnut Street to Locust Street for the four Sundays from April 6 through April 27.

The program, known as Open Streets: West Walnut, began as a pilot in September 2024 and returned in December for the holiday shopping season. During the pilot, nearly 90% of businesses in the area reported an increase in foot traffic, and some retailers said they saw increases as high as 300% above normal, according to a news release from the Center City District. Foot traffic and sales increased during the December program as well.

The district will provide entertainment on the car-free days, including acoustic musicians and dancers, and the Easter Bunny will visit on April 20, the announcement says.

Seating will be available throughout the area, and a kid-centered zone on the 1800 block of Walnut Street will have sidewalk chalk, bubbles, games and toys.

These streets will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days: 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th. Cross streets will remain open to cars at select intersections, including 16th Street, 17th Street, 19th Street and the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Sansom Street, according to the Center City District.

The hours for programming are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the district said.

More information and the entertainment schedule are posted on the Center City District's website.