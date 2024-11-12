Center City Philadelphia brings back car-free Open Streets: West Walnut for holiday season

Car-free Sundays will return to a portion of Philadelphia's Center City in December after a successful September launch. The Center City District says Open Streets: West Walnut is returning for two Sundays in December for the holiday season.

According to the CCD, sections of Walnut and 18th streets in Rittenhouse Row will close on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 to allow residents and visitors to walk, shop and dine without dodging traffic.

Open Streets: West Walnut will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with street closures beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m.

The CCD says 18th street from Chestnut to Locust and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th will be closed.

The district says cross streets will remain open for cars at the following intersections:

16th Street

17th Street

19th Street

1700 and 1800 blocks of Sansom Street

It's important to note. The Philadelphia Eagles play home games on both Sundays, with a 1 p.m. kickoff against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 8 and a 4:25 p.m. battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 15.

No panic. The CCD says Birds fans can watch both games in the area of South 18th Street. Holiday movies will also be played.

The CCD program will offer "ambient entertainment, including acoustic musicians and holiday carolers." In the 1800 block of Walnut Street, there will be a kid-friendly zone featuring sidewalk chalk, bubbles, games, toys and weekly storytime events with Santa Claus.

Businesses in the Open Streets zone will have deals, discounts and deals, and restaurants will expand outdoor seating. The CCD has a full list of participating stores online.

The CCD says a survey revealed September's Open Streets saw nearly 90% increase in foot traffic to storefronts in the zone, with some retailers claiming as high as 300% above its typical Sunday.

"The idea of Open Streets: West Walnut began with a hypothesis: streets filled with people drive more business than streets filled with cars," Prema Katari Gupta, president and CEO of the Center City District, said. "September's four-week pilot program proved just that, while also creating an extension of public space for pedestrians to use how they wanted, whether chasing giant bubbles with their kids, relaxing in lawn chairs or dining outside with friends."