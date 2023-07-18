$1M Powerball ticket sold at Delaware County market

GARNET VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) -- A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a food market in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Tuesday. The winning ticket was sold at Bethel Food Market, located at 1406 Naamans Creed Rd., in Garnet Valley.

Bethel Food Market will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket, lottery officials said.

No one won the $922 million Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41. The Powerball number was 21.

Lottery officials said the $1 million-winning ticket had the five white balls drawn, 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41.

Two other stores in Pennsylvania sold winning tickets, each totaling $200,000 with a Power Play bonus earning a $500 bonus. The two stores were a Right-A-Way in Williamsport, Lycoming County and Giant Eagle in Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania Lottery said the winners won't be known until they claim the prize. They have one year to do so.

The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is estimated to be $1 billion.