Watch CBS News

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Garnet Valley

The Powerball jackpot is now $1 billion. No one won matched all the winning numbers from Monday's drawing. But someone in Delaware County matched the five white balls winning $1 million. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/3OhGpL9
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.