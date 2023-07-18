Winning Powerball numbers for Monday's $900 million jackpot
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Check those Powerball tickets.
The winning numbers for the $900 million jackpot, the third-largest prize in the game's history, were announced Monday night.
Here are the winning numbers: 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and the Powerball number is 21.
The Powerball isn't the only massive lottery prize this week. The Mega Millions jackpot winnings grew to an estimated $640 million after there were no winners Friday, according to its website.
The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m.
