Ocean City, New Jersey, attracts thousands of people with the unofficial end of summer just days away

Thousands of people gather in Ocean City, New Jersey as the unofficial end of summer is days away

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — As the water rushed to the shore in Ocean City Thursday, so did the people who made it a point to spend a day at the beach before the unofficial end of summer.

"It is beautiful out here," said Stacy Carter.

"It can't get no better than this," her husband Brennan said.

The weather was perfect, they said. Stacy Carter said she made sure they got to the beach before Labor Day weekend.

"Today was planned, Saturday we were going to go to Wildwood. I was like, oh no. The traffic is going to be horrendous. So I was like, nope, today," she said.

Alayna Latham said the weather may be great, but it is also bittersweet, knowing her days at the beach are numbered.

"I always get sad when summer's coming down to an end," she said.

And as summer comes to a close, so is an Ocean City staple. Gillian's Wonderland Pier is closing in October.

Marianne Rung said it's a huge loss as she visited it one final time.

"It's sad. Very sad. It's been here since forever," she said.

"I'm really sad because I think I really like Wonderland and it's one of the funnest places I've been," said Olivia Manley, Rung's granddaughter.