Roy Gillian, former Ocean City, New Jersey mayor and Gillian's Wonderland Pier founder, dies at 94

Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, NJ, to close in October after nearly 100 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Roy Gillian, a former Ocean City, New Jersey mayor, founder of Gillian's Wonderland Pier and longtime community fixture, died Saturday at age 94, a local funeral home announced.

A grandfather and great-grandfather married for 39 years, Gillian took over the Fun Deck amusement park in 1957 alongside his brother Bob - the park had been founded by his father, David Gillian, in 1930.

Roy Gillian opened Wonderland Pier in 1965 at Sixth Street and the Boardwalk, later founding Gillian's Island and Adventure Golf.

While operating the pier, he went into local politics — serving as an Ocean City commissioner for four years and later becoming a Cape May County commissioner. He was mayor of Ocean City from 1986-1990.

Gillian also served as president of the Shore Medical Center and the Jersey Cape Diagnostic and Training Center, was a board member of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions and was chairman of the board and director of Ocean City Home Bank.

He was born in Havertown, Pennsylvania in 1929 and was a 1947 graduate of Haverford High School. He served two years in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953.

Gillian will be buried with military honors. His family is accepting flowers, or memorial contributions in Gillian's name to Shore Medical Center at 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, New Jersey.

Gillian's Wonderland Pier closing

News of Roy Gillian's death followed just a week after his son Jay announced the closure of Gillian's Wonderland Pier.

Jay also became mayor of Ocean City like his father, and was re-elected to a fourth term in 2022.

In a letter posted to Facebook and the business' website, Jay Gillian said he started at the pier at age 13 and learned how to fix and operate rides alongside his brother.

"I tried my best to sustain Wonderland for as long as possible -- through difficult challenges each year. But it's no longer a viable business," he wrote in the letter.

Jay Gillian said it's not clear what will happen to the property as he is no longer the owner.