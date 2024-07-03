Video shows 9 people rescued from rip currents in Ocean City, New Jersey

Drone video: 9 people rescued from rip currents in Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Body camera and drone video, obtained by CBS News Philadelphia, captured a water rescue this past weekend in Ocean City, New Jersey.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol said about a dozen lifeguards saved nine people, including two children, who were caught in a strong rip current at the 9th Street beach.

Initially, four people went in the water, then five others jumped in to help, but soon all nine were struggling, according to Ocean City Beach Patrol.

Even though the swimmers entered the water at about 9:30 a.m., 30 minutes before lifeguards were on duty, many guards were already at the beach and jumped in to help. Two people were brought in on jet skis while the other seven were given flotation devices and guided to shore by lifeguards.

Ocean City police launched its drone to help determine exactly how many people were in the water. Within minutes of the calls for help, everyone was safe on the beach.

Beach Patrol said the ordeal is another reminder to only swim when a lifeguard is on duty.