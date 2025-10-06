Police release picture of suspects wanted in targeted Northeast Philadelphia home invasion

Police released a photo Monday of two suspects wanted in connection with a Northeast Philadelphia home invasion and robbery.

The armed suspects shown below are accused of confronting a family after they arrived at their home on the 2100 block of Princeton Avenue Saturday at around 1 a.m., according to police.

The suspects appear to have been hiding in the front area of the family's home, Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore said. They waited until one of the family members, a 38-year-old man, was walking up the steps to go inside before they approached them from behind with handguns, Vanore said.

The suspects proceeded to follow the family inside the home and then shortly thereafter, brought the 38-year-old man out of the house and to his car against his will, according to police.

Philadelphia Police Department

The suspects drove the 38-year-old man to his brother's house, a short distance away, and also took the brother from his home, Vanore said. The suspects restrained both the 38-year-old and his brother with zip ties in the car and continued to assault them with their firearms. Vanore said the suspects demanded money and asked the brothers to call their family to get them money.

From there, according to Vanore, the suspects allegedly drove the victims to South Philadelphia, where they were for a short period of time, and then went to Kensington. It's still unclear at this time why the suspects were in South Philly.

Vanore said police noticed the car was parked on Albright Street. The suspects were able to run away, ditching the car, leaving the victims still bound and injured inside the vehicle.

Vanore said the suspects went in two separate directions, one of whom was last seen on a black bicycle heading northbound on Castor Avenue from Frankford Avenue. The other was seen running eastbound on Coral Street from Castor Avenue. The suspects ultimately got away with hundreds of dollars from the Princeton Avenue home, according to police.

Vanore said the entire incident, which was about 45 minutes in total, seems to be targeted.

"I really believe these individuals, for whatever reason, and we're trying to come to that as our motive, when they picked up the first individual, they said, 'We're going to your brother's house.' That isn't random," Vanore said. "So this was well planned, and they were targeted."

Why the brothers were targeted is still unclear. Vanore said the victims didn't recognize the suspects, who were highly covered up, at all.

Just before midnight Saturday, another home invasion was reported in Olney on the 500 block of Marwood Road. This time, there was only one suspect. However, the suspect restrained the hands of the family members at the home and got away with $1,000.

Vanore said police are still reviewing video footage. At this time, they do not believe this home invasion was connected to the Northeast Philly incident.