Armed thief steals $1,000 from Philadelphia family during home invasion in Olney, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for an armed suspect who held a father at gunpoint, restrained a family with zip ties and stole $1,000 during a home invasion in Olney Saturday night.

Investigators said a father was sitting on the front porch of his home in the 500 block of Marwood Road in Olney shortly before midnight when an armed person, dressed in all black, went up to him.

The suspect held the father at gunpoint, forcing him back inside the home where his wife and daughter were, police said.

The suspect then allegedly used zip ties to restrain all three family members and brought the father upstairs, demanding money. According to police, the suspect stole $1,000 and then hit the father in the head with a gun before leaving the house.

Just moments later, the family members were able to free themselves from the restraints and call the police. Police said the father's head was injured and the daughter had suffered wounds from the tight zip tie, but the wife was not injured.

The home invasion and robbery were caught on surveillance and are being investigated by the Northeast Detectives.

Philadelphia police are also investigating a home invasion turned robbery and abduction that happened early Saturday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. The suspects involved in the Saturday morning home invasion were also armed and have yet to be arrested.

During the Northeast Philly home invasion, police said multiple suspects restrained a family, stole personal belongings and then abducted two of the family members while holding them at gunpoint. The victims were then taken to another location, where the suspects continued to hurt them physically, police said.

Police then tried to intervene on the 2000 block of Albright Street in Kensington, which led to a confrontation where an officer fired their weapon. No one was injured in the shooting; however, the suspects got away and are still at large.