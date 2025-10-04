2 family members abducted during Northeast Philadelphia home invasion; suspects still at large

Police are searching for multiple armed suspects accused of abducting two people following a home invasion in Northeast Philly early Saturday morning.

According to police, a family was confronted by the armed suspects shortly after they arrived at their home on the 2100 block of Princeton Avenue. The armed suspects then forced their way inside the home.

Investigators said the suspects restrained the victims, stole personal belongings and then abducted two of the family members while holding them at gunpoint. The victims were then taken to another location, where the suspects continued to hurt them physically, police said. Philadelphia police did not specify where the second location the victims were brought was.

Investigators said police tried to intervene on the 2000 block of Albright Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood, leading to a confrontation where an officer fired their weapon. No one was injured in the shooting.

The armed suspects then ran away on foot and have yet to be found, according to police. Officers freed the victims, who were then treated for their injuries.

A description of the suspects was not immediately provided. It's unclear at this time if the suspects knew the victims.

Philadelphia police are still investigating the incident.