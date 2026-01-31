A plane crash marred this section of Northeast Philadelphia 1 year ago. Look back at the scene in photos.

Philadelphia is marking one year since the tragic Northeast Philadelphia plane crash, which killed eight people and left about two dozen injured on the night of Jan. 31, 2025.

Emergency responders from across the city, as well as neighboring municipalities and federal agencies, were called to the scene on a Friday night after the plane, a medical Learjet 55, crashed in front of the busy Roosevelt Mall.

The crash spurred acts of bravery and heroism from people in uniform and not.

A man ran from a restaurant toward a burning car to save a 9-year-old boy who had suffered burns.

Another little boy, as debris fell from the sky, shielded his sister from falling debris, suffering serious injuries himself.

Neighbors came together and helped put out fires and evacuate each other.

Here's a look back at the community coming together 1 year ago.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 31: People gather as emergency service members respond to a plane crash in a neighborhood near Cottman Avenue on January 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The plane, a medical transport jet carrying a child patient, crashed after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, damaging several homes and vehicles. Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images

Amira Brown, who lost her son Steven Dreuitt in the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash, hugs Andrew Tomasetti, founder of Paint Philadelphia. Tomasetti selected Brown for a home paint project and said it was fulfilling to be able to see Brown smile after what she's been through. CBS News Philadelphia

Crews work on a crater left by the plane's impact following the Jan. 31, 2025 crash. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Ramesses Dreuitt Vazquez, center, with his friends.Ramesses was in his family's car last January when a medical transport plane crashed, and the car caught on fire. His dad and his dad's girlfriend died from their injuries. Vazquez was saved by a stranger, but sustained burns on 90% of his body. CBS News

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy looks on as Mayor Cherelle Parker (D) gives remarks at the scene of the crash in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday, Feb. 3. To her right is Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. CBS News Philadelphia

