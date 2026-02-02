Noah Kahan announces "The Great Divide Tour" coming to Philadelphia in June

Noah Kahan hopes you settle down, hopes you marry rich and hopes you'll see him perform in Philadelphia this summer.

Kahan announced The Great Divide Tour on Monday, a 22-city, 23-show stadium summer tour across North America. New Jersey-born singer-songwriter Gigi Perez will open for Kahan on the tour.

The two-time Grammy-nominated folk-pop singer is bringing the tour to Citizens Bank Park on Friday, June 26, for the tour's second concert.

An artist presale opens to fans at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 10, but fans must sign up by 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 12, at noon.

Kahan's stadium tour begins on June 11 in Orlando, Florida, and wraps up in Seattle at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 30. The Vermont native will play two shows at Fenway Park on July 10-11.

The tour announcement comes days after Kahan released the title track off his highly anticipated fourth studio album, "The Great Divide." The single became Kahan's highest streaming launch to date, according to a press release.

"The Great Divide," out April 24 on Mercury Records, was produced by "Stick Season" collaborator Gabe Simon and Aaron Dessner, a founding member of the band the National and Grammy-winning producer who worked on Taylor Swift and Bon Iver albums.

Here is the full Noah Kahan: The Great Divide Tour schedule: