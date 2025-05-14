NJ Transit, engineers union hold more talks in attempt to avert Friday strike

NJ Transit engineers gather outside agency headquarters in Newark to make their voices heard

NJ Transit engineers gather outside agency headquarters in Newark to make their voices heard

NJ Transit engineers gather outside agency headquarters in Newark to make their voices heard

With a possible NJ Transit strike looming later this week, engineers protested in front of the agency's headquarters on Wednesday in Newark.

The sides held negotiations until 3 p.m. and CBS News New York has learned the talks were constructive. The NJ Transit board was set to meet later in the afternoon.

The engineers could walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. on Friday if a deal isn't reached. The state and its many commuters are bracing for that very possibility.

The last time NJ Transit engineers went on strike was in 1983.



Detailed look at commuting alternatives

If necessary, NJ Transit has said it will start its contingency plan on Monday, but officials say it will only accommodate 20% of its 100,000 rail riders. The agency will have more buses and will cross-honor rail tickets and add four more park-and-rides, in Secaucus and Hamilton, and at the Woodbridge Center Mall and the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

Riders can rely on Amtrak and the Path, but those who ride the rails regularly say it won't be easy.

"It is going to be very, very crowded. Hopefully, the Path doesn't have a hiccup. If the Path has a hiccup, I think everyone is going to go sour," Newark resident Fred Derilus said.

Another commuter, named Derrick, said an Amtrak ticket costs more than an NJ Transit ticket.

"I was trying to get down to Trenton to get to Philadelphia and I don't know if it is going to work out because I got to be at work," Derrick said.

When asked what his alternative will be, Princeton resident Arjun Ramesh said, "Good question. I'll probably drive or take the bus."

Boxcar buses to add hundreds more seats

Boxcar, which partners with motor coach operators like Yankee to get suburban riders to Manhattan from six different New Jersey areas, is stepping in with more buses.

CEO Joe Colangelo says demand is up.

"This week, Boxcar doubled the size of our Bergen Bullet route. We added 500 daily seats to Bergen County. On Friday, we are adding 1,500 extra seats to our Friday schedule. On Monday, we are adding 2,000 extra seats to our existing schedule, and we'll be making a lot more announcements," Colangelo said.

Boxcar books seats online. Commuters also have the option of taking ferries into the city.