Atlantic City, New Jersey, residents brace for more snow as winter storm approaches coast

There are only a few traces of last month's snowstorm that dumped a little more than six inches of snow in Atlantic City, and many people wish it would stay that way.

"I just got rid of the snow today, so I'm ready to get my toes in the sand right now," Kathy Landgraf said.

"I can't wait for it to get hot, yeah, I'm a summertime baby, so the heat is always good for me," Elijah Brown said.

Across the Delaware Valley, many people were digging out for days after the last storm. Now that most of the snow has finally melted, Mother Nature is reminding us winter is not over yet.

"We always prepare for the worst, so we got everything ready and up and running," James Grams, Superintendent of Atlantic City Public Works, said.

Atlantic City Public Works crews spent part of Friday getting their 28 plow trucks ready and filled with gas. Grams says the city's salt supply is in good shape with more than 1,500 tons of salt on hand.

"We could possibly see a couple loads before the storm, but we're still prepared and have plenty on site," Grams said.

In nearby Ventnor, Mayor Tim Kriebel was also closely monitoring the forecast, and he's asking the public to help out so road crews can safely clear one of the city's main roadways.

"The city is ready and we ask people not to park on Ventnor Avenue from Sunday into Monday so we can plow after that into Monday and Tuesday," Kriebel said.

The forecast can change over the next two days, but the shore is preparing for not only heavy snow, but coastal flooding and high winds as well.