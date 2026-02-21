Significant snow possible in Philadelphia area Sunday as winter storm takes shape. Here's the forecast.

Take advantage of Saturday to plan for another snow event on Sunday. Fire up the snow blowers, get the shovels out, check your tires, grab some food, etc.

Saturday is dry and mild, Sunday's snow will likely really pick up during the afternoon and evening.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big change

The potential for a significant snow event exists Sunday into Monday, mainly during the later part of the day and into the overnight hours.

What we know: There will be a coastal storm Sunday, and colder air will arrive as it forms.

What we need to determine: The position of the low relative to the coast. If the low forms close to the coast and throws moisture into our area Sunday night, with surface temps below freezing, we could be looking at some significant snow.

CBS News Philadelphia

Snowfall may reach 12" in some of the heavier spots if the location of the system positions just off shore. This will also drive strong NE winds across the region. Travel issues, power problems, and many event/school cancellations are possible. It's a storm that needs monitoring closely as it hasn't even developed yet and really won't ramp up until late Saturday night and Sunday.

The snow will not stick around for another 4 weeks like the last one, but if we end up on the heavier side the impacts could certainly last for several days.

How much snow will we get?

This storm is still on its way and these numbers can and likely will change between now and Sunday.

CBS News Philadelphia

It's important to note that most, if not all, of the accumulation will likely happen after 8 to 9 p.m. Sunday, because even though it may be snowing during the day, it'll have a tough time accumulating with temperatures near 40 and some mixing. We have to wait for the combination of overnight cold and the strengthening storm before snow will start to pile up.

The storm could also bring strong winds, which will be heaviest along the coast, and could present coastal flooding concerns.

We will continue to keep an eye on this storm as it develops and keep you updated. Stay with the NEXT Weather team for the latest.

Here's your weather forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Mild, some sun. High 50, low 37.

Sunday/NEXT Weather alert: Eye on storm. High 39, low 33.

Monday/NEXT Weather alert: Snow clears. High 38, low 32.

Tuesday: Colder. High 34, low 27.

Wednesday: Snow chance. High 46, low 27.

Thursday: Rain showers. High 51, low 40.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 43, low 31.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast