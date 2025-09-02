The Philadelphia Eagles' tush push is now sponsored by a flushable wipe product

Can the Philadelphia Eagles repeat as Super Bowl champs? Birds fans are optimistic they can.

Can the Philadelphia Eagles repeat as Super Bowl champs? Birds fans are optimistic they can.

Can the Philadelphia Eagles repeat as Super Bowl champs? Birds fans are optimistic they can.

After a cohort led by the Green Bay Packers failed to flush the tush push from the Philadelphia Eagles' playbook in the offseason, the Super Bowl LIX champions have partnered with a leading flushable wipes brand to sponsor their version of the QB sneak.

The Birds and DUDE Wipes announced a sponsorship Tuesday that will include collaborative social media content throughout the 2025 season, product samplings and post-game radio spots highlighting each successful tush push.

"It only feels right for DUDE Wipes to be the official sponsor of the tush push," DUDE Wipes co-founder Ryan Meegan said in a press release. "We're always looking for bold and unconventional ways to inject the brand into cultural conversations in a distinctly DUDE-ified way and this partnership is a perfect fit."

The partnership will begin before the Eagles open the season Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles posted a video announcing the sponsorship, featuring Jalen Hurts lining up for a tush push, Landon Dickerson chirping, "you know what time it is," other players talking smack, and head coach Nick Sirianni saying, "People can't do it like we can do it. The whole organization has confidence in this play." The video then ends with Eagles mascot Swoop leveling the DUDE Wipes mascot.

The video features this message: "Everyone knows it. Everyone fears it. The world can't stop talking about it. And when it comes to handling the push, there's only one partner that's built for the job."

The Birds wasted no time running the tush push in the preseason — and this one didn't even involve the Super Bowl LIX MVP. Philadelphia ran a successful tush push in its first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals with Tanner McKee under center.

Last season, the Eagles ran the tush push 92 times. They converted on 91.3% of the plays.

The "Shark Tank"-backed DUDE Wipes, which launched in 2012 by the Chicago-based company Dude Products, are disposable wipe products marketed to men.