NEXT Weather: Wet, windy start to April coming up

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Enjoy the chill air, then kiss it goodbye. Get ready for the first 70-degree day of the season this week and a chance of thunderstorms to kickstart April.

A chilly start but a seasonably comfortable afternoon is expected Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 50s across the area. Expect sunshine and light winds.

A cold front will cross the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Thursday will be noticeably cooler and windy.

A better chance of rain, and warmer temperatures, are expected by Friday night.

Saturday, our next system arrives with a chance of thunderstorms.

This will mean a wet, warm and windy start to the weekend and the month of April.

Our first 70-degree day could occur on Saturday. That's actually the latest in the year we've had our first 70-degree temperature since 2015.

The average first occurrence is March 12.

We did get to 68 in February, but 66 was our warmest so far in March!

Assuming we don't go above that on Friday, the highest temperature of 66 in March will be the lowest since 2013 (62), before that in 2001 (58), then 1984 (60). In other words, in 40 years, only three other Marches have had a high temperature cooler than this one. Remarkable!