NEXT Weather: Cool temperatures won't stick around in Philadelphia as summer heat set to return by end of week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The week may have started off with clouds, cool temperatures, and some rain showers, but it will end feeling and looking very summer-like. A dip in the jet stream over our area will keep us cooler than much of the country through Tuesday.

The record-breaking heat will remain stuck under a ridge of high pressure across the Great Plains and desert Southwest regions of the country until later this week.

A shift in that pattern begins on Thursday as the ridge of high pressure moves over the eastern seaboard. Temperatures will climb back to near 90 by Friday and Saturday under mostly sunny skies.

The humidity will slowly rise this week and by Saturday, muggy conditions will spread over the Delaware Valley.

Another chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives for the weekend.

The unofficial end of summer may be Labor Day, but the official end of summer is still over a month away on September 22 when the Autumnal Equinox occurs and Fall begins.

Enjoy every second of summer because the hours of daylight in Philadelphia are rapidly diminishing.

By Sept. 22, the sun will set an hour earlier and we will lose over an hour and a half of daylight.

This week we experienced just under 14 hours of daylight and by the start of fall, we will average just over 12 hours.