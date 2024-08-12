Jets will not honor Hasson Reddick's trade request, GM Joe Douglas says

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Haason Reddick's holdout from the New York Jets has gotten ugly as it enters its third week.

Shortly after a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that the star edge rusher requested a trade Monday, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the team has no intention of granting Reddick his wish.

"We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report," Douglas said in a statement issued by the Jets and shared on social media. "Since the trade discussions back in March, we have been clear, direct and consistent with our position.

"Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season."

A message left by the AP for Reddick's representatives was not immediately returned.

Reddick was acquired by New York from Philadelphia in the offseason after asking to pursue a trade from the Eagles over his contract situation. He wanted a new deal then and the Eagles weren't going to give him one.

And now the Jets are left with an unhappy Reddick, who's now seeking a second trade in a six-month span -- without having practiced with the Jets. NFL Network first reported Reddick's latest request.

The 29-year-old Reddick was placed on the reserve/did not report list on July 25, the Jets' second day of camp practice. The hope by the team was he would report to the facility so the sides could hash out the situation and the contract dispute would soon be resolved. Instead, it reached 21 days and now Reddick wants out.

Reddick has been absent all offseason since being acquired by the Jets for a 2026 conditional third-round draft pick. New York made the deal with the belief there would be no issues and Reddick would report under his current contract.

Something went woefully wrong since.

He's scheduled to make $14.25 million in base salary in the final year of his deal. By missing the first three weeks of camp, Reddick is facing more than $1 million in mandatory fines. He also forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus for not attending the Jets' offseason workouts. None of Reddick's salary for this season is guaranteed.

During an introductory video call at the Jets' facility on April 1, Reddick was eager to get started with his new team and wasn't thinking about his contract situation.

"All options are open, but right now, currently, I'm just worried about being here, meeting everybody's that in the building today," Reddick said. "Contractual stuff, I'm leaving that up to my agent and Joe to figure out. Whatever happens, I'm going to be happy for and I'm going to give my all, no matter what. That's just who I am as a person.

"So, no matter how it goes, how many years, I'm going to be here for however long I'm here for and I'm going to give the team, the fans everything that I have."

Reddick was a first-round pick by Arizona in 2017 and has double-digit sacks in four straight seasons, including 27 during the past two years with the Eagles.

He was expected to boost the Jets' pass rush after the team allowed Bryce Huff to leave in free agency and traded John Franklin-Myers to Denver. Micheal Clemons and Will McDonald are seeing increased snaps at defensive end opposite Jermaine Johnson in training camp, but New York will be hard pressed to match the sack production Reddick would be expected to provide.